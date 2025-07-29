EV owners aren't using public charging points much. Operators are changing tack

India's network of 26,000 public charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country remains grossly under-utilized, prompting government and private operators to review their current installed units and examine available data on usage and traffic patterns before setting up new charging units.

According to industry officials and experts, companies are now looking to leverage available traffic and EV penetration data to put up the chargers at locations where the usage of chargers can be maximized, which is currently estimated to be in the low-single-digit range.

“Most charging stations in India currently operate at 4% to 5% capacity utilization. This means the chargers are in use only for up to 2 hours in a day, which is significantly low and implies that on an average one car is charged using one charging point in operating hours," Atul Jairaj, Partner at Deloitte India, said.

Experts have cited charging points being slow to juice up the EVs, their placements at unviable or inconvenient locations and the rise of home chargers among the key reasons for a low usage of public charging units.

State-run companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and private firms like Tata Power, Jio-bp and Statiq, among others, operate thousands of charging points in the country. Mint could not independently verify the utilisation of chargers run by each company.

According to a reply by the Union heavy industries ministry in Parliament on 4 April, India had 26,367 public EV charging stations at the end of March. Utilisation of charging stations on a given day is measured using the total amount of energy consumed by vehicles against the total energy available at the charging station.

Tata Motors, the country’s largest EV maker and the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to get into the space in 2018, notes that the charger utilisation varies as per locations, with high-frequency spots like highways seeing greater usage.

“On a broader level, the average utilisation across the network remains in the single digits. That said, select locations, particularly those situated along key highways and in identified hotspots, are already achieving high utilization levels and have started generating positive Ebit returns," Balaje Rajan, chief strategy officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said.

Tata Power, which has more than 5,400 public, semi-public and fleet charging stations, suggests that it is increasingly relying on data analytics to increase utilisation of chargers within the country.

“Recent trends show a steady rise in charger usage, driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles," a company spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.

“To optimize deployment, we harness real-time data analytics to identify underperforming sites for corrective measures and to prioritize high-demand areas for expansion. By aligning charger placement with actual usage patterns, we enhance network efficiency, minimize congestion, and deliver a seamless charging experience for EV users."

Priyans Murarka, founder of ExpWithEV.in, a data analytics platform for EV chargers, suggests that all charging players have had to go through a learning curve about where to place the EV chargers.

“A few years back, lack of data on EV usage meant that there was a lot of guesswork on where to put chargers," Murarka said. “However, all the charging players are now looking closely at EV data and placing charging stations in right locations such as malls, highways, and dhabas, etc."

According to Murarka’s analysis, a charging station needs utilization in the 12.5% to 15% range to break even at operational level and most fast-charging stations are already running close to the 10% level.

With electric vehicle sales continuing to rise in the country, firms are rushing to get their strategies right. In FY25, over nearly 2 million electric cars, scooters, buses and trucks were registered in the country, a jump of 16% over the year prior. Automakers sold a total 25.6 million vehicles in the country in the year to March.

Statiq, which claims to operate more than 7,000 charging stations, suggests that it is witnessing healthy trends on its EV charger network. However, Akshit Bansal, chief executive officer and founder at Statiq, points to a shift in strategy of how locations are being chosen for new public EV charging stations.

“There has been a marked shift in how locations for new EV chargers are being selected. The process is now far more data-driven and strategic, with decisions based on traffic patterns, user behavior, and partnerships with local utilities and infrastructure providers," Bansal said.