EV owners aren't using public charging points much. Operators are changing tack
Experts have cited charging points being slow to juice up the EVs, their placements at unviable or inconvenient locations and the rise of home chargers among the key reasons for a low usage of public charging units.
India's network of 26,000 public charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country remains grossly under-utilized, prompting government and private operators to review their current installed units and examine available data on usage and traffic patterns before setting up new charging units.