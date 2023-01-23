EV owners vs RWAs: A charged-up battle

EV owners vs RWAs: A charged-up battle10 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- Owners of eco-friendly electric vehicles find charging an uphill task in residential complexes
- EV owners are facing an unusual hurdle— from their resident welfare associations. RWAs are spooked by instances of EV-related fires and aren’t allowing charging infra to be set up.
NEW DELHI : Siddhartha Shukla, a software professional in his early 30s, has a peculiar weekend routine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×