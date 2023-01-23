EV owners vs RWAs: A charged-up battle

Tata Power says it is partnering with residential welfare associations and large developers to install community charging stations for EVs that can be accessed by occupants and visitors in the society, and can be booked in advance through an app. It has already set up charging stations in over 300 societies in Mumbai and in several housing societies in Delhi and the national capital region. As of now, the company sets up these community chargers at its own cost, even if utilization is just about 1% and often with a separate energy connection, while the society provides it parking space free of cost.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}