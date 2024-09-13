Tourism: how much is too much?

11.6 million: That is the number of people who visited Greece in the first half of 2024, up 16% from 2023. While tourism contributes about 20% to the economy, the country is also facing ‘overtourism’, which has led to a housing crisis and strained public infrastructure in popular destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos. Greece became the latest European country to impose restrictions such as a levy on cruise-ship visitors, and a possible increase in a tax on short-term rentals.