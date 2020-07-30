Subscribe
Home >News >India >Evacuated over 7,800 people from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF
A partially submerged government building is seen in a flooded area in Bhagalpur district in the eastern state of Bihar, India, July 28, 2020.

Evacuated over 7,800 people from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST PTI

More than 7,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force from the flood affected areas of Bihar till now, a total of 26 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the state for flood rescue and relief work

More than 7,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood affected areas of Bihar till now, an spokesperson of the central force said on Thursday.

A total of 26 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the state for flood rescue and relief work.

"During the current monsoon season, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 7,840 people and 265 livestock to safer places in Bihar."

"The teams also distributed 8,350 food packets and 2,630 kg food items among the needy," the spokesperson said.

The force evacuated 215 people from the marooned areas of Darbhanga, East Champaran and Saran districts on Thursday, he said.

They are also assisting the state authority in the distribution of relief material in the affected areas, he said.

As per official data, 11 people have died and nearly 40 lakh people affected by the deluge in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

