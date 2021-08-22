Anand Mahindra on Sunday remembered late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft evacuated 169 Indians from Afghanistan at the Hindon base.

Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "Repatriating our diaspora during difficult times is a competence and commitment of India that most citizens will acknowledge".

He remembered Sushma Swaraj and called her a powerful symbol of such a commitment.

"I respectfully recall Smt Sushma Swaraj who became a powerful symbol of this commitment".

Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in 2019 due to a heart attack, will always be remembered for her untiring efforts to help Indians stranded anywhere in the world.

Sushma Swaraj used social media, particularly Twitter, tool to reach out to any Indian in distress anywhere on the planet.

It was through Twitter that she made the Indian foreign ministry people-friendly, accessible, and responsive to the needs of the common people. Quick to respond and intervene when issues were brought to her notice, Swaraj was approached for help not only by Indians abroad but people of other nationalities as well.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban.

Besides, an Air India flight brought back 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals from Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe to Delhi on Sunday morning.

Separately, a group of 135 Indians, who were earlier evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, also returned to India.

