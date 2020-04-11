Even as an official announcement is yet to take place, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the decision to extend the lockdown. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers to take a call on extending the period of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Kejriwal said on Twitter, while welcoming the decision.

To be sure, there is no official announcement by the central government on an extension. Media reports say that the lockdown is likely to be extended by another two weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March had announced a three week lockdown across the country to control the spread of covid-19.

In the meeting on Saturday, the chief ministers of most states had asked for an extension of the lockdown period as cases continue to rise. According to the health ministry there are over 6500 active cases of the disease in the country while 239 people have lost their lives.

The Delhi government had supported an extension of the lockdown period and raised concerns over the lack of funds. Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. There are 30 areas which have been identified as hotspots and have been converted to containment zones where no people are allowed to enter or leave. On Friday, one of the containment zones was declared covid-19 free as no new cases were reported in ten days.

Please add: Delhi became the second state after Maharashtra to cross the 1000 mark for positive covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the total cases went up to 1069 cases. Of these cases, 712 are from Markaz in Nizamuddin. The total deaths has also gone up to 19.