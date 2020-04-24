India has reduced the number of red zones, which have a high number of covid-19 cases, from 170 on 15 April to 158 on Thursday, though the number of cases are increasing continuously.

The country had put districts into red, orange and green categories to facilitate containment efforts. Red zones signify areas with a large number of cases, while orange are areas where no case has been reported for the past 14 days. Green zones are areas where no case has been reported for 28 days.

Coronavirus numbers in India and around the world

Eight districts have not had a fresh case in the past 28 days or more, thus putting them in the green zone, according to Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry. This has taken the number of such districts to 12.

This comes in the wake of the health ministry saying that containment operations will be deemed over when no case is reported for at least 28 days from an area and after the last case tests negative.

However, the number of districts reporting cases have increased from 221 on 2 April to 429 on Thursday.

“We have been able to reduce transmission of the virus and have consistently ramped up testing and have used the lockdown to reduced the number of hotspots. We are conscious of the fact the numbers have increased but still the growth of cases has been linear but not exponential and the situation is stable," said C.K. Mishra, secretary of environment.

The Union health ministry had urged states to use the extended lockdown period till 3 May to convert zones from red to orange and green.

“Red zones are becoming orange and green where public health interventions are being implemented in true spirit and thereby putting a check on new cases. This is being done by breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas," said Dr Suneela Garg, director and professor at the department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), and a member of the Union health ministry’s advisory group.

As many as 78 districts from 23 states and Union territories have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days, pushing them into orange zones. Of these, 33 from nine states were classified as orange zones in the past two days, the ministry said on Thursday.

To bolster the effort of reducing the number of districts categorized as red and orange zones, the emphasis should be on implementing all the public health measures for prevention and control of new cases in these areas while maintaining the status of green zones, experts said.

“This includes strict implementation of the lockdown, early detection, geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, home quarantine of contacts, and social mobilization to follow preventive public health measures," Garg said.

The best-performing states in terms of actually reducing the caseload have been Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan, with Kerala being the best example from an overall perspective.

“What we see is tremendous progress being made in south India. Kerala, which had a huge number of cases in March, is now showing a steadily receding number of cases. Karnataka and Telangana, which saw huge spurts earlier, are now stable," said Amir Ullah Khan, senior research fellow, Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, a social think tank. “Tamil Nadu, where the number of cases grew at a fast clip, often rivalling Maharashtra, is also now slowing its spread," said Khan.

The worst performing states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The problem is with Gujarat. The first case only showed up there 35 days ago. In this short time, Gujarat has climbed up and might just threaten to displace Maharastra at the top," he said.