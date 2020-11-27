“You may have a vaccine of 95% efficacy but you can give it to less than 50% of people who should be getting it, then that’s no good. But if you have a 60-70% efficacious vaccine that you are able to give to 90% of the people who should be getting it, it can have the same or better effect. We are so focussed on efficacy based on press releases, that we think that anything less than 90-95% is no good. But that’s not true," said Shahid Jameel, chief executive officer of The Wellcome Trust and DBT India Alliance.