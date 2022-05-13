NEW DELHI : Even with a high price line of over ₹100 a litre, petrol prices in India stands at 42 position in a group of 106 countries for which data is available about retail prices, an analysis by Bank of Baroda said on Friday.

According to the analysis done by BoB economist Sonal Bandhan, the price per litre of petrol in India in dollar terms works out $ 1.35. So, with a rank of 42nd in terms of pricing, retail rates in India is below prices in over 50 countries where gasoline or petrol prices remain higher than in India as of now.

“This should provide some comfort that in absolute terms India is not an outlier," Bandhan said in the report.

The median price of petrol in all the 106 countries for which data were collected stood at $ 1.22 a litre.

So, the analysis brought out that fuel prices in India are at par with those in Australia, Turkey, and South Korea. However, the price is very high in case of Hong Kong, Finland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Greece, France, Portugal and Norway where it above $ 2 a litre.

Amongst comparable countries (per capita wise), prices are much lower in Vietnam, Kenya, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela. Countries that are major oil producers have much lower prices.

“India’s petrol price does not now look too much out of place. However, when juxtaposed with the per capita income, it can be seen that wherever prices are higher, the per capita income is much higher than in India. Therefore, the economic pain caused is much higher for countries with low per capita income as its direct and indirect effect on inflation is higher which in turn impacts the lower income groups the most," said the report.

Accordingly, Philippines has comparable petrol price but has a per capita income higher than India by over 50%. Countries which have a lower per capita income like Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Venezuela have much lower price of petrol and hence are impacted less than India, said the report.

“Therefore there is still a strong case for the government to consider lowering the taxes on fuel to protect the interest of the people," the BoB analysis report said.

With a global spike on oil prices, domestic fuel prices (petrol) in India has also shot up to over ₹100 a litre. In fact, it is ₹105.41 a litre in Delhi and ₹120.51 a litre in Mumbai on Friday.

Though retail prices have not been revised upwards since April 6, 2022, volatility in global oil market has kept crude prices form and this could result in further hike in retail

Price of auto fuel on the country. With retail inflation already up at 7.79 per cent in April, further hike in oil prices could test price line in several others sectors in coming days.

Rising fuel prices in India has led to considerable debate on which government, state or central, should be lowering their taxes to keep prices under control. The rise in fuel prices is mainly due to the global price of crude going up. Governments have acted differently in various countries on fuel pricing. Further, a stronger dollar has added to the cost of crude oil which is refined by the OMCs.