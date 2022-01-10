OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : “Even Covid 19 understands Jugaad and Jugalbandhi…" Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra wrote on microblogging site Twitter on Monday. 

The billionaire businessman quoted a The Times of India article that said, “Cyprus scientist reports strain that combines Delta and Omicron".

Mahindra was talking about the strain of Covid-19 that combines delta and omicron and was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

The businessman used the words ‘Jugaad’ which means a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way and "Jugalbandhi' which means a duet. 

Scientists all over the world has been discovering newer strains of the deadly coronavirus. Last year Delta variant was dominating. Omicron took over towards the end of 2021 and is slowly becoming the dominant strain globally. 

Amid that comes new of a variant that could be ‘omicron and delta co-infections’ according to scientists. 

 

