'Even I can't afford your car': What Gadkari advises Mercedes-Benz. Read here

Gadkari was speaking at the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC EV roll-out event, when he asked the German premium carmaker to consider manufacturing more cars in India
MUMBAI :Mercedes-Benz on Friday rolled out the first assembled in India assembled EQS 580 4MATIC EV. This electric vehicle (EV) was deployed from the Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune. Union minister for for Road Transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari attended the event and urged the German luxury and commercial car manufacturer to produce more cars within India.
"As per our records, we have 1.02 crore vehicles ready for scrapping. We have only 40 units. My estimate is that we can open four scrapping units in one district. And so easily, we can open 2,000 such units," he said.
"My suggestion is that you can set up some such units which will give you raw materials for recycling which will reduce your component cost by 30%."
The government is encouraging such facilities, "and it is important that we will get cooperation from your side", the minister said.
The EQS 580 4MATIC offers an 857 kms range (ARAI certified). The high power density of the lithium-ion battery comes with a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh and is equipped with a powerful 400-volt battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology.
The latest EV from the German car maker comes with a price tag of ₹1.55 crore. The EQS 580 joins the company's EQC SUV and AMG EQS53 4MATIC flagship EV.
