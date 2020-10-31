Even if God becomes CM tomorrow, he can't give govt jobs to all, says Goa CM

In a peculiar remark, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that even if God himself became the Chief Minister he would not be able to provide government jobs to everyone.

"It is not possible to give 100 per cent government jobs to everyone. If tomorrow morning, even if God himself becomes the Chief Minister, it is not possible," Sawant said during a web conference with village panchayat representatives at 'Swayampurna Mitra' outreach initiative launch in Panaji.

Sawant was virtually launching his government's ambitious 'Swayampurna Mitra' outreach initiative, under which gazetted government officers are expected to visit village panchayats and audit the ground level implementation of state government schemes.

"Their (unemployed) households should also have a ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 income. There are so many jobs which outsiders come to Goa and get cracking on... Our Swayampurna Mitras will also co-ordinate these chores like arranging for suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed," he said.

This comes amid reports stating Goa's unemployment rate has touched 15.4 per cent.

With the detection of 210 fresh cases of coronavirus, the Goa's tally rose to 43,626 on Saturday, an official said.

While two persons succumbed to the infection, 269 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state has reached 604 and the number of recoveries mounted to 40,678, he said.

At present, there are 2,344 active cases in Goa, he said, adding that 1,756 swab samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,626, new cases 210, death toll 604, discharged 40,678, active cases 2,344, samples tested till date 3,00,548.

