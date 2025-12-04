'Even if my throat is slit': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says will never allow NRC or detention camps in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and said that she would never allow NRC in the state.

The Chief Minister made the comment while addressing an anti-SIR rally in Murshidabad district.

“I will not allow NRC or detention camps in Bengal. Even if they slit my throat, no one will be driven out,” reported PTI quoting Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress chief also claimed that half of those who died in SIR-related incidents were Hindus.

“The BJP is indulging in religious politics over Special Intensive Revision (SIR). More than half of those who died in SIR-related incidents were Hindus. Don’t cut the very branch you are sitting on,” she said.

On Wednesday, to ensure fair and accurate final electoral rolls, Mamata urged the Election Commission to deploy Central government employees as micro-observers to complete the SIR exercise in the state.

Mamata Banerjee on Waqf properties During the anti-SIR rally, the CM also stated that Waqf properties would be protected, adding that Bengal would remain a ‘safe and inclusive’ state.

“Waqf properties will not be encroached upon; the safety of minorities is my responsibility."

Mamata alleged that for the past few days, some miscreants have been spreading rumours that the state government has recorded religious sites as mosques or graveyards under Collector Khatian No. 1. This is a lie,” she said.

Reacting to Mamata's remark, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharyya alleged that leaders and ministers from Mamata’s party have grabbed the most waqf properties.

“In Kardea police station, two large multi-storey buildings have come up right in front of it. Posters were pasted on the walls with the name of the mutawalli and notices from the High Court. Opposite the police station, the property was demolished, and such a large building was constructed on top,” Bhattacharyya told PTI.

He added that if Mamata Banerjee wants to send a message, she should first demolish these two buildings, then they can talk.

Meanwhile, after the party suspended MLA Humayun Kabir over ‘Babri Masjid-style mosque’ remark, Mamata said that Murshidabad it is a historic place, and its people do not indulge in riot politics.

“Trinamool Congress does not practise communal politics and is firmly against it,” Banerjee told the rally, without naming Kabir.