Though Omicron may cause less severe disease, a small percentage of a huge number is still very large and can overwhelm health systems, Chief scientist of World Health Organization Dr Soumya Swaminathan said noting “hospitalisation due to Omicron is rising across the world, mostly in unvaccinated people."

Swaminathan further asserted, vaccination protects against hospitalisation and death -- be it caused by Omicron, Delta or any other variant of covid.

This comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of daily Covid cases, possibly driven by Omicron. As of today morning, India's Omicron tally stands at 1,270.

Whatever the #covidvariant, #Omicron or #delta - vaccination protects against hospitalization and death., she added

The Centre on Thursday observed that India is seeing a sudden surge which has started only three days ago. Alerting states to take utmost precaution against the spread of Omicron in the festive season, the Centre said that there is no need to panic as the country is prepared to handle a surge. India's surge could be part of the global surge driven by Omicron, the health ministry has noted.

