‘This is a huge infection risk for travellers,’ said Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday said that due to the long hours of wait at the airports, it is very likely that the passengers can get infected with the novel coronavirus.
"Day 1 Of Omicron Travel Rules, Upto 6 Hours Wait For Tests: 10 Points - Even if you did not have the infection you are likely to acquire it at the airport!," Shaw tweeted after new travel rules kicked in on December 1 amid the Omicron covid variant scare.
“Gross mismanagement greets flyers at Bengaluru airport as new Covid restrictions set in to tackle the Omicron variant. This is a huge infection risk for travellers," she said in another tweet.
Amid mounting concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, stricter norms for international passengers came into effect from Tuesday midnight and all passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries have to compulsorily undergo COVID test, among other requirements.
According to the Union Health Ministry, six covid cases were reported on Wednesday after screening 3,476 passengers of 11 flights that arrived in India from 'at-risk' countries and the samples have been sent for genomic sequencing, the Union health ministry said.
As many as 1,932 international passengers who arrived at nine airports in different parts of the country on Wednesday underwent COVID tests, according to Delhi airport and AAI.
As per the update by the health ministry on November 30, the 'at-risk' list includes "countries in Europe including The United Kingdom", South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China and Mauritius.
Other countries in the list are New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
