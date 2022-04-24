NEW DELHI : The doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have seen over 30 cases of long covid complication indicating an auto-immune illness in patients post covid recovery. Doctors say that patients after getting recovered from covid showed symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, fever, dryness of eyes and mouth.

(Prof.) Dr Uma Kumar, head of rheumatology department at AIIMS said: “We have seen at least 30 patients post covid having auto-immune complications. where covid is precipitating. So, these patients are who had covid some time back and when they recovered from covid, they started to show symptoms like arthritis, lupus, fever, fatigue, dryness of eyes and mouth, body swelling and rashes suggestive of auto-immune disease."

However, it is very difficult for the doctors to identify at what rate such cases have increased post covid. “It is very difficult to suggest as of now how much cases have increased, because we have seen most of the referral cases and some of the patients directly came to us with symptoms. We need to do a community level survey to understand how much the surge of auto-immune cases post covid is," she said during a press conference on post-covid systemic inflammatory autoimmune diseases, its prevention and management.

Auto-immune illnesses refer to conditions wherein our immune system, which normally does not attack cells, protein tissues or organs of the body itself, breaches a level of tolerance and then fails to identify the body and starts attacking it. That is why it is called auto-immunity.

(Prof.) Dr Kumar said that all cases are fresh i.e., patients were not having any auto-immune disease previously prior to covid. “There is a possibility that these individuals were predisposed to auto-immune diseases and molecular mimicry which causes inflammation in the body. Covid viruses are causing long-lasting complications because of auto-immune and musculoskeletal manifestations which are a part of long covid aliments," she said.

While most patients were in the age group of 18-50 years, AIIMS started seeing these patients after the second and third covid wave of the pandemic.

Doctors say anybody who has long covid complications should see a doctor. “Patients might be having some auto-immune illness post covid and they should not take covid lightly. An even milder covid can result in long covid," said (Prof.) Dr Kumar

So far, India has registered more than 43 million confirmed covid cases in India with 520,0000 deaths as per World Health Organization.