‘Even Pakistan knows India is becoming powerful country’, says Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow Rajnath Singh said Pakistan leaders saying that India becoming powerful country.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted Pakistani leader's positive remarks on India, saying even the Islamic nation is acknowledging India's growth as “powerful nation". Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate said India will rank third globally in terms of wealth by 2027.