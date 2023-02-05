‘Even Parliament has acknowledged Delhi’s improved air quality': CM Kejriwal
The pollution control board on February 1 lifted the curbs enforced under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan in the region as Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said even Parliament has acknowledged that the air quality of the national capital has improved significantly. He credited the continued efforts of Delhiites for the improvement in air quality.
