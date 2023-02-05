‘Even Parliament has acknowledged Delhi’s improved air quality': CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said even Parliament has acknowledged that the air quality of the national capital has improved significantly. He credited the continued efforts of Delhiites for the improvement in air quality.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a screenshot of a news report which stated that the Economic Survey 2022-23 mentioned that the number of 'good', 'satisfactory', and 'moderate' air quality days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.

"Even the country's Parliament has accepted that the air quality in Delhi is improving. This is the result of the continued efforts of Delhiites. Every difficult task is possible when you are determined to do it. Similarly, we have to further improve the air quality in the future," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

देश की संसद ने भी माना कि दिल्ली की हवा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार हो रहा है। ये दिल्ली वालों के सतत प्रयासों का नतीजा है। हम यदि ठान लें तो हर मुश्किल काम संभव है। इसी तरह आने वाले समय में हमें वायु गुणवत्ता में अभी और भी सुधार करना है। pic.twitter.com/CydMa6ppRz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2023

The pollution control board on February 1 lifted the curbs enforced under stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan in the region as Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement, Since January 30, Delhi's overall air quality has significantly improved from 207 ('poor') on that day to 164 ('moderate') clocked on Wednesday according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The number of 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' air quality days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016. The number of 'poor', 'very poor' and 'severe' days reduced to 168 in 2021 as compared to 246 in 2016, the Economic Survey stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

