Flipkart sacks delivery agent after Bengaluru sexual harassment case: 'Even single such incident is unacceptable

After a delivery executive associated with an e-commerce platform was arrested over allegations of sexually harassing a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli, Flipkart said it had acted swiftly by terminating the individual and assured complete cooperation with the police investigation.

The company said the delivery partner was removed from its platform immediately after the incident came to its notice. It also reiterated that it is extending full assistance to law enforcement agencies, stressing that "even a single such incident is unacceptable."

‘Deeply troubled’ Highlighting its commitment to customer safety, Flipkart said it was deeply troubled by the incident and condemned the alleged breach of trust. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable," the company said.

The e-commerce giant added that an FIR has already been registered and that it is actively assisting the authorities with the investigation.

Reaffirming its position, the company said, "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities."

Regarding its internal screening process, it further stated, “All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident is unacceptable. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes.”

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Meanwhile, the delivery agent of an e-commerce platform was arrested following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath.

Case registered According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field, Bengaluru, the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a woman.

"A case has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint by Niloufer Fatima alleging sexual harassment by a Flipkart delivery agent, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. Based on her complaint, police registered Case No 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," he said in a statement.

Police said he has been arrested and further legal proceedings have been initiated.