Flipkart sacks delivery agent after Bengaluru sexual harassment case: 'Even single such incident is unacceptable

After a delivery executive associated with an e-commerce platform was arrested over allegations of sexually harassing a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli, Flipkart said it had acted swiftly by terminating the individual and assured complete cooperation with the police investigation.

The company said the delivery partner was removed from its platform immediately after the incident came to its notice. It also reiterated that it is extending full assistance to law enforcement agencies, stressing that "even a single such incident is unacceptable."

Advertisement

‘Deeply troubled’ Highlighting its commitment to customer safety, Flipkart said it was deeply troubled by the incident and condemned the alleged breach of trust. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable," the company said.

The e-commerce giant added that an FIR has already been registered and that it is actively assisting the authorities with the investigation.

Reaffirming its position, the company said, "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to cooperating with the investigating authorities."

Regarding its internal screening process, it further stated, “All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident is unacceptable. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes.”

Advertisement

Also Read | AICWA seeks action against Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment, Explained

Meanwhile, the delivery agent of an e-commerce platform was arrested following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment by a woman in Bengaluru's Marathahalli area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath.

Case registered According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field, Bengaluru, the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a woman.

"A case has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint by Niloufer Fatima alleging sexual harassment by a Flipkart delivery agent, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. Based on her complaint, police registered Case No 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," he said in a statement.

Police said he has been arrested and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Flipkart sacks delivery agent after Bengaluru sexual harassment case: 'Even single such incident is unacceptable