As the country heads towards a gradual easing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, one question looms large: how much will the absence of public transport impede work? Most large cities, including all main metros, are classified as ‘red’ zones. All public transport services here - including bus, metro, trains - stand suspended, and are unlikely to resume anytime soon. Even quasi-public (regulated but private) transport services such as autos and cabs remain suspended.

Just how important is public transport in India’s largest cities can be gauged from a Census 2011 dataset on the mode of transport that ‘other workers’—those not engaged in household industry or agricultural occupations—use to commute to work and the distances they travel. In the 53 cities with a million-plus population each, commuting patterns, particularly the use of public transport, vary widely.

While the absence of public transport will be felt it might not be a breaking point in the resumption of economic activities, the data suggest. In most cities, a majority of workers travelled less than 5 km. It was only in 20 cities that 20% of more workers used public and quasi-public transport. The remaining either did not have to travel, or they walked/cycled, or used a private vehicle. However, public transport is a lifeline for women workers, and they are likely to be hit harder because of the suspension of public transport.

This list of 20, however, includes all major cities. Mumbai leads this list, and it will be the worst affected due to the unavailability of public transport. As many as 44% of workers in Mumbai and its northern suburb Vasai-Virar used public transport to get to work. Thanks to the extensive network of suburban rail, workers here are able to travel large distances in relatively less time.

This figure was 30% for Chennai, 27% for Delhi and Bengaluru, and 26% for Kolkata. At the other extreme, in Chhattisgarh’s capital city of Raipur, only 6% of workers used public transport to commute to work.

The list of top 10 cities by use of public transport is dominated by Kerala, with as many as six cities from the state featuring in the list. Tiruchirapalli and Chennai from Tamil Nadu are also in the list. Both these states have an extensively developed bus transport network, which carries 28.5% of the workforce in Kerala and 23.3% of the workforce in Tamil Nadu, much higher than the all-India share of 11.4%.

When it comes to the commute distance, even in the five largest cities, over half the workers either don’t commute or commute less than 5 km to their workplace. In smaller cities such as Srinagar and Allahabad, this proportion rises to over 70%. Therefore, a large section of the workforce that resides relatively close to their workplace will be relatively less affected due to the lack of public transport.

Another statistic that stands out is the large proportion of workers who either cycle or walk to work. In the cities of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, such as Dhanbad, Raipur, Durg-Bhilainagar and Jamshedpur, over 50% of all workers either walked or cycled to work. Even in the five largest cities, this number ranges from 25% in Chennai to 40% in Kolkata. In the absence of public transport and lack of access to private vehicles, a larger proportion of the urban poor may be compelled to walk or cycle to work.

The share of workers commuting by private vehicles also varies widely across cities, ranging from 5% in Kolkata to 36% in Rajkot. A total of four cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara—all cities with a high number of active coronavirus cases—have over 30% of workers commuting by private vehicles.

The data also shows that access to private vehicles is often gendered. For instance, in Rajkot, which showed the highest use of private vehicles for the work commute, 40% of male workers commuted using private vehicles, as opposed to just 15% of all female workers. This disparity is also observed across the five biggest cities.

Incidentally, this disparity is not observed for public transport. In fact, in Delhi, 33% of all female workers used public transport to commute, as opposed to 27% of all male workers. The absence of public transport might, therefore, pose a problem for women to commute to work.

On 6 May, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari announced that public transport may resume soon, with measures related to physical distancing and hygiene in place. However, this would still constitute a great risk. In cities such as Mumbai, where coronavirus has spread across all wards, and public transport is usually packed to the brim, any resumption might lead to greater transmission. The challenges in other cities might be less. But even without public transport, cities can reopen to a fair degree.

