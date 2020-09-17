Events business looks to limp back to life with small gigs

“Given the current limitations on the number of people, most offerings across music, dance and comedy become economically non-viable unless we are able to make hybrid models of live on-ground and virtual formats work together. Having said that, we are engaged with several partners to enable formats that may work - such as drive-in entertainment concepts," said Albert Almeida, chief operating officer, live entertainment at BookMyShow which says it is seeing interest from organisers across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Punjab who want to kick start entertainment in these regions with such events.