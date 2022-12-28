Events, eateries may see brisk business this New Year’s Eve2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Event booking platform BookMyShow said it listed 1,500 events across entertainment genres this year-end.
NEW DELHI : This New Year’s Eve, restaurants and event planners are looking forward to welcoming back large crowds and fully booked venues after enduring two pandemic-ridden years with limited mobility and restrictions on gatherings.