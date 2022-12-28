NEW DELHI : This New Year’s Eve, restaurants and event planners are looking forward to welcoming back large crowds and fully booked venues after enduring two pandemic-ridden years with limited mobility and restrictions on gatherings.

Event booking platform BookMyShow said it listed 1,500 events across entertainment genres this year-end.

“We are looking at footfalls ranging between 50,000-75,000 people to attend events across multiple cities in India. We expect a growth of almost 30% in occupancy levels across event categories as compared to 2019, with New Year parties and Christmas-themed family entertainment experiences such as Hamley’s Wonderland leading the way in terms of transactions for 2022," said Anil Makhija, chief operations officer, Live Entertainment and Venues, BookMyShow.

Consumers returning to cinemas and live events remained the underlying theme through 2022 as the pandemic eased, he said.

As the return to normalcy grows, businesses and performance artists are taking advantage of the momentum. Demand for parties and events is reportedly on the rise in cities, with consumers in various markets seeking out such events.

Varun Khare, business head of Paytm Insider, said that supply-wise, the platform has seen considerable growth across cities, with over 800 events listed for new year’s eve on the platform currently. There are additional 1,000-odd events listed for the coming weekend. Khare pointed to “huge demand" for parties with sales on track to cross pre-covid numbers. “Last year, owing to the restrictions across major cities, smaller cities like Goa saw increased demand. This year this is not the case. We can see inventory growing across cities pan-India and positive interest from users across 12 cities," Khare said.

Popular performers such as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will ring in the New Year with a live performance in Jaipur, Badshah and Mika Singh are scheduled to perform in Goa, and other artists like Mad Miran, Spacejams, Dreamstates, CHRMS will perform in Mumbai. “After two years of slightly muted celebrations due to covid-linked restrictions, this year there is a huge demand for such parties and sales are well on track to cross even pre-covid numbers, “Khare said.

Meanwhile, restauranteurs said that across formats—be it bars and even family-styles restaurants—booking momentum has remained strong.