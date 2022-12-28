Events, eateries may see brisk business this New Year’s Eve

Varun Khare, business head of Paytm Insider, said that supply-wise, the platform has seen considerable growth across cities, with over 800 events listed for new year’s eve on the platform currently. There are additional 1,000-odd events listed for the coming weekend. Khare pointed to “huge demand" for parties with sales on track to cross pre-covid numbers. “Last year, owing to the restrictions across major cities, smaller cities like Goa saw increased demand. This year this is not the case. We can see inventory growing across cities pan-India and positive interest from users across 12 cities," Khare said.

