Events of 2020 have put ties with China at a crossroads: Jaishankar

Ties with China are “truly at a crossroads", foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday in New Delhi ’s strongest statement yet about its northern neighbour since bloody clashes triggered by Chinese incursions more than seven months ago.

“Choices that are made will have profound repercussions, not just for the two nations but for the entire world," Jaishankar said at the 13th All India Conference on China.

Any expectation by Beijing that relations will continue normally in the absence of “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," were unrealistic, Jaishankar warned.

Jaishankar’s remarks came as thousands of troops stood eyeball-to-eyeball along the borders and days after a clash in Sikkim.

“Obviously, each state will have its own interests, concerns and priorities, but sensitivity to them cannot be one-sided. At the end of the day, relationships between major states are reciprocal in nature," he said in remarks seen as plain speak from New Delhi against the backdrop of tensions simmering since May 2020 and lack of progress in many rounds of military and diplomatic talks that have taken place to resolve the matter.

“As rising powers (India and China) each will have their own set of aspirations and their pursuit too cannot be ignored," the minister said, noting that “there will always be divergences and differences, but their management is essential to our ties."

As civilizational states, “India and China must always take the long view" of their relationship, he said—an implicit criticism that Beijing was taking a short-term view of dealing with India.

According to Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, “This is the first articulation of (India’s) China policy in a strong and stiff manner" since June last year.

In the wake of clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers in June, Jaishankar had warned of consequences for the bilateral relationship.

According to Kondapalli, Thursday’s comments could have been triggered by the lack of progress in talks between the two sides to stabilize the situation. It also came against the backdrop of indications from Washington that the new Biden administration would not be jettisoning the Trump administration’s hard China policy completely, he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar reminded the world that rebuilding ties after the short but bloody clash in 1962 “was actually a very painstaking and arduous endeavour"—paradoxical given that India was one of the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China, he said.

Ties, however, grew steadily with China becoming a major trade partner, a “significant" source of investment and technology, a participant in projects and infrastructure building and a very substantial destination for tourism and education.

All this happened as the two countries put in place a set of pacts to manage the border while talks continued to resolve the boundary dispute, he said. While negotiations carried on, “we obviously did not see significant progress on arriving at a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC in the India-China border areas. But, at the same time, there was also increasing construction of border infrastructure, especially on the Chinese side," he said.

“For all the differences and disagreements that we may have had on the boundary, the central fact was that border areas still remained fundamentally peaceful," the minister said.

But the Chinese incursions in Ladakh last year “profoundly disturbed the relationship" as they signalled not only “a disregard for commitments about minimizing troop levels, but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquillity."

“Far from mitigating differences, the events of 2020 have actually put our relationship under exceptional stress," he said.

Till date, Beijing has not given any credible explanation for the change in China’s stance, he said. “The issue before us is what the Chinese posture signals, how it evolves, and what implications it may have for the future of our ties," Jaishankar said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via