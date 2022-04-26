Founder and CEO, Zerodha Nithin Kamath took to Twitter on Tuesday to share what its really like to run a company as the CEO. To do this, Kamath shared this old Bollywood song to illustrate the trials that come with that position.

Nithin Kamath tweeted the Hindi song, "What's it like being a CEO in a song😬 Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye, Jab Koi Mushkil Pad Jaaye Tum Dena Saath Mera, O Humnawaaz Ho Chaandni Jab Tak Raat, Deta Hai Har Koi Saath Tum Magar Andheron Mein, Na Chhodna Mera Haath This & more with @chandrarsrikant. He later also shared the translation for ‘non-Hindi speaking colleagues’.

What's it like being a CEO in a song😬



Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye, Jab Koi Mushkil Pad Jaaye

Tum Dena Saath Mera, O Humnawaaz

Ho Chaandni Jab Tak Raat, Deta Hai Har Koi Saath

Tum Magar Andheron Mein, Na Chhodna Mera Haath

This & more with @chandrarsrikant https://t.co/1NQ6FUdyIy — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 26, 2022

"I was forced to translate this for my non-Hindi speaking colleagues. 🥶 If something goes wrong, When going gets tough Stand by me, oh my love When there is moonlight, Everyone sticks around When there is darkness, Don’t leave my hand.

I was forced to translate this for my non-Hindi speaking colleagues. 🥶



If something goes wrong, When going gets tough

Stand by me, oh my love

When there is moonlight, Everyone sticks around

When there is darkness, Don’t leave my hand — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 26, 2022

In a related development, earlier this year, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath, along with Abhijeet Pai, has invested in Omnipresent Robot Tech through their investment arm Gruhas Proptech.

This round also saw co-investments from Kavin Shah, and other individual high networth individual (HNIs), according to a statement released on Thursday. However, the amount invested by Kamath and Pai has not been disclosed.

Omnipresent, founded by Aakash Sinha, an MIT TR35 Innovator and Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute graduate, has completed 51 km drone flight for HPCL pipelines and it has also been serving most of the major oil companies in India including RIL, IOCL, and BPCL. Its drones are deployed at several ADB plants, UltraTech Cement plants, and also at Adani Green Energy.

(With inputs from agencies)