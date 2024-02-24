 'Every 2nd day, new college...': Nirmala Sitharaman on India's growth in education sector since 2014 | Mint
India/  'Every 2nd day, new college...': Nirmala Sitharaman on India's growth in education sector since 2014
'Every 2nd day, new college...': Nirmala Sitharaman on India's growth in education sector since 2014

 Livemint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday applauded the budgetary allocation to education sector in India since 2014

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday applauded the development of education sector under Modi government since 2014. (HT)Premium
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday applauded the development of education sector under Modi government since 2014. (HT)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated the fifth campus of the Birla group-run engineering institute BITS Pilani. During her speech at the new campus, Finance Minister Sitharaman applauded the development in education sector during the Modi government.

"Since 2014, one new IIT/IIM is opened every year, every week 1 new university is built in India, every third day 1 Atal Tinkering lab is opened, every second day 1 new college is being constructed, every day 1 new ITI is getting formed, 1.4 crore youth have been trained under the Skill India Mission," FM Sitharaman said on Saturday.

During the inauguration of the new campus, Sitharaman said that the institute has produced as many as 7,300 Fortune 500 CEOs, 300 academics of global repute and 600 civil servants.

 

(More to come)

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 07:36 PM IST
