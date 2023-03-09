Every 4 minutes, 1 Indian dies of a stroke: Top health expert2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:48 PM IST
India bears most of the burden of stroke, with 68.6% incidence of stroke, 70.9% stroke deaths, and 77.7 Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost
Stroke is the second most common cause of death in India with one patient dying due to the ailment every 4 minutes, a top health expert cited adding ‘it is seen more so among younger and middle-aged people’.
