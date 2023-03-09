Stroke is the second most common cause of death in India with one patient dying due to the ailment every 4 minutes, a top health expert cited adding ‘it is seen more so among younger and middle-aged people’.

"Stroke is the second most common cause of death in India. About 1,85,000 strokes occur every year in India with nearly one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke death every 4 minutes," Dr (Prof) MV Padma Srivastava, a renowned neurologist in India and a Professor of Neurology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, has stated, as reported by news agency ANI.

Dr Srivastava was speaking at an International Women's Day event at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Refering to the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) report, she said that India bears most of the burden of stroke, with 68.6% incidence of stroke, 70.9% stroke deaths, and 77.7 Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost. “Another alarming and important finding of the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) 2010 stroke project is 5.2 million (31 per cent) strokes were in children aged less than 20 years. The stroke burden is greater in India and more so among younger and middle-aged people," she said.

Dr Srivastava also highlighted the lack of necessary infrastructure in many Indian hospitals that impedes adequate stroke care delivery, despite the alarming data.

"In spite of these alarming figures, many Indian hospitals lack the necessary infrastructure and organization required to treat stroke patients quickly and efficiently and do not deliver adequate stroke care. The stroke services across the country especially in public sector hospitals are deficient in many aspects," Dr Srivastava said.

The Padma Shri awardee further listed the solutions to boost the infrastructure needed to tackle the rising numbers.

"One of the solutions for this deficiency in rich and poor resource settings in India is to adopt Telestroke models in poor resource settings. Implementation of Telemedicine / Telestroke facilities is an important step for bridging the economically and geographically challenged and underprivileged sections of the society," she said.