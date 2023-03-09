Every 4 minutes, 1 Indian dies of a stroke: Top health expert

Refering to the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) report, she said that India bears most of the burden of stroke, with 68.6% incidence of stroke, 70.9% stroke deaths, and 77.7 Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost. “Another alarming and important finding of the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) 2010 stroke project is 5.2 million (31 per cent) strokes were in children aged less than 20 years. The stroke burden is greater in India and more so among younger and middle-aged people," she said.