Every Delhiite should encourage 5 people to join anti-pollution campaign: Rai

Every Delhiite should encourage 5 people to join anti-pollution campaign: Rai1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and by November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and by November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said each citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to participate in the city government's anti-vehicular pollution campaign.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said each citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to participate in the city government's anti-vehicular pollution campaign.
The minister said the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.
The minister said the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.
"I appeal to every citizen of Delhi to encourage five people to participate in the campaign to curb vehicular pollution," he told reporters.
The minister had earlier invited opposition MLAs and MPs to join the campaign.
Rai said switching vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.