Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Every Delhiite should encourage 5 people to join anti-pollution campaign: Rai
Rai said switching vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%.

Every Delhiite should encourage 5 people to join anti-pollution campaign: Rai

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST PTI

Campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and by November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said each citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to participate in the city government's anti-vehicular pollution campaign.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said each citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to participate in the city government's anti-vehicular pollution campaign.

The minister said the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.

The minister said the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I appeal to every citizen of Delhi to encourage five people to participate in the campaign to curb vehicular pollution," he told reporters.

The minister had earlier invited opposition MLAs and MPs to join the campaign.

Rai said switching vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.