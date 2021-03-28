Every household in Goa, Telangana and A&N Islands have tap water supply: govt

NEW DELHI : In a huge boost to the government’ marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the states of Goa and Telangana, and the Union territory (UT) of Andaman & Nicobar Islands have become ‘Har Ghar Jal' states/UT, according to jal shakti ministry.

Also, 40 million households have been provided with tap water connections since the scheme’s announcement on 15 August 2019. The scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024.

“Presently, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Goa and Telangana States have become ‘Har Ghar Jal' States/ UT and every household in 55 districts and 85,000 villages of the country, have tap water supply," jal shakti ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes in the backdrop of water supply getting a leg-up in the Union budget presented last month, wherein an outlay of Rs2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 26.8 million tap connections.

“Since announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission on 15th August, 2019, so far, four crore households have been provided with tap water connections, thus increasing the tap water supply from 3.23 crore (17%) to more than 7.20 crore (37.6%) rural households in the country," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The ministry also looks at the management of water resources and drinking water supply in a holistic manner.

Also, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have qualified for Rs465 crore performance incentive grant for the current financial year under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“For performance incentive grant, the criteria include physical and financial progress under JJM, functionality of piped water supply schemes and capacity to utilize the fund," the jal shakti ministry’s statement added.

The jal shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation. The larger aim is to work with state governments to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024.





