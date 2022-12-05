Every Indian has right to choose their own god: SC rejects ‘Parmatma’ PIL, imposes ₹1L fine1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 05:41 PM IST
The fine will make people think at least four times before filing such PILs, Supreme Court judge said
The fine will make people think at least four times before filing such PILs, Supreme Court judge said
India is a secular country and everyone has the right to follow their religion, the Supreme Court said on Monday while rejecting a petition that wanted all citizens to follow a particular sect of Hinduism - 'Parmatma'. The apex court also imposed an ₹one lakh fine on the petitioner claiming that in the future people will think before filing such a petition.