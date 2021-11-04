2 min read.Updated: 04 Nov 2021, 03:23 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
PM Modi also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the “suraksha kawach” (armour) of the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border while addressing them in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Thursday on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister said every Indian is proud of their actions.
Modi also said that India has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region.
“The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier," he further said.
“There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given," the Prime Minister added.
In his address, PM Modi also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the “suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation. He further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.
“Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.