Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border while addressing them in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Thursday on the occasion of Diwali. The Prime Minister said every Indian is proud of their actions.

Modi also said that India has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region.

“It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike," PM Modi said.

“The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier," he further said.

“There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given," the Prime Minister added.

In his address, PM Modi also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the “suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation. He further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

“Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.

The Prime Minister continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers.

In his address at Nowshera, PM Modi said, “I am not here as a Prime Minister but as your family member to celebrate Diwali."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

