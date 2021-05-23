Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday stated that every Indian will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by December this year. He further asserted that India has been working fast to increase the production of COVID-19 jabs, news agency PTI reported.

"We have been constantly working on increasing the production and availability of vaccines, and will have each Indian vaccinated by December, which will be a huge record," Shekhawat said.

He also said, "It is for the first time in history that India developed its own vaccines for any virus parallel to the rest of the world. Earlier, it took years for vaccines of any virus to reach India

He also attacked the opposition, saying it has been trying to politicise matters related to the vaccination drive against the coronavirus. "They acted with their vested political interests and blemished the image of the country. But now the same persons have been queuing up for a vaccine shot," the Union minister said.

Requirement of remdesivir and amphotericine

Touching upon the availability of medicines used for Covid and Black Fungus treatment, the Union Minister said, the country has already reached a surplus state with production of 1.5 crore vials of remdesivir per month. Now, the aim is to meet the growing requirement of amphotericine.

"We are sourcing (amphotericine) vials from foreign countries. Three lakh vials have already reached and three lakh more are expected to come in the next three days," he said.

Six companies have been producing amphotericine vials in the country and five more companies have been given permission, the minister said

"Considering a 30 days gestation period of the (amphotericine) vial before it is finally ready for administration, we will have adequate vials after 30 days," he said.

Shekhawat also stressed on the need for strengthening medical and health infrastructure in rural areas.

“We need to strengthen our Community Health Centers (CHC) in villages. We will have to work to improve infrastructure at CHCs and ensure the presence of doctors there", he said.

He said that 30 such centers will be upgraded in the next three months at a cost of ₹15 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)

