Every player who went to Paris is a champion...: PM Modi on meeting Indian contingent of Olympics 2024

Every player who went to Paris is a champion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on meeting the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics on Thursday. He further said, “The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built.”

On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse were also present during the meeting.

He later tweeted, “It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field.”

Earlier in the day, India's Olympic medal winners were also invited as a special guests at the Red Fort.

India won six medals, including five bronze and a silver in Olympics India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

A highlight was the performance of star shooter Manu Bhaker.

The 24-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.