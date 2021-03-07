Ahead of the elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin addressed a massive rally in Trichy today. During the rally, the DMK chief said that every ration cardholder housewife will get ₹1,000 per month and as many as 10 lakh jobs will be created every year if DMK comes into power in Tamil Nadu.

He said: If DMK comes into power, 10 lakh jobs will be created each year. In the next 10 years, we will bring 1 crore population out of low poverty and Tamil Nadu will become the first state to have no poor

He also said, our target is to double the size of Tamil Nadu's economy in the next 10 years. If we achieve the target, our economy will become worth ₹35 lakh crores and the average annual income of each person will rise to ₹4 lakhs per year.

Earlier in the day, Congress said the party will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 25 seats after signing a seat-sharing agreement with DMK.

"We have signed a seat-sharing agreement with DMK. Congress will contest in 25 assembly seats and in the byelection to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat," said state party chief KS Alagiri.

Speaking after the agreement, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao asserted that Congress, DMK, Left and VCK will sweep the assembly polls.

"Even after entering into an alliance with AIADMK, the BJP aims to finish off AIADMK. They want to kill all opposition parties and have 'one party-one man rule' in the country," said Rao.

On Friday, the Communist Party of India was allotted six seats for the elections, scheduled to be held on 6 April.

The DMK has also allotted six seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and two seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

The ruling AIADMK has allotted 20 assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to its ally BJP for the elections.

Following up with the release of its first list of six candidates for the polls on Friday, the AIADMK firmed up the electoral agreement with the Saffron party late Friday night.

Out of the 234 assembly seats, the AIADMK is keen to contest from at least 170 seats including 134 it won during the 2016 polls, PTI reported quoting sources.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on 2 May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via