Amid rapid spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, a top US doctor has shared an interesting data that points to the transmissibility of the highly contagious variant.

During the peak of delta, every fourth patient in my hospitals was Covid positive (25%), while during the Omicron peak, every second patient in my hospitals was found infected (50%), Dr Faheem Younus said on Twitter.

"Over 90% are unvaccinated or un-boosted. Never expected this a year after the availability of vaccines," he further said.

The United States is currently averaging more than 750,000 cases per day, as infections continue to shoot up in most states. While milder for most people compared to past strains, the transmissibility of Omicron has meant the small fraction who become severely ill amount to a large number, overwhelming hospitals.

Meanwhile, in India, coronavirus daily cases declined for second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the country registered 2,38,018 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 37,618,271, which includes 682 Omicron variant cases.

Yesterday, India added 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections, on Sunday (Jan 16), the country reported 2,71,202 new cases.

With 310 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,86,761. The case fatality rate was 1.29%.

A total of 8,891 Omicron cases has been detected so far, an increase of8.31% since Monday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was 14.43% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 14.92%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

Japan's new cases jumped to a record, local media reported, as the government considered expanding measures to contain the Omicron variant.

