Business News/ News / India/  ‘Every sister of mine…’: PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings, says LPG price curb will make lives of women easier

‘Every sister of mine…’: PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings, says LPG price curb will make lives of women easier

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings, says reduction in gas prices will make women's lives easier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the distribution of 51,000 appointment letters to recruits at National Rozgar Mela via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Raksha Bandhan greetings on Tuesday, asserting that the reduction in cooking gas price will make the lives of women easier.

“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God," he tweeted.

The Central government had announced a significant reduction in cooking gas prices on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: LPG cylinder prices cut by 200, 'PM's gift for Rakhi', announces Centre

Earlier in the day Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had dubbed it a ‘gift’ from the PM on to the women of India on Onam and Raksha Bandhan.

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
