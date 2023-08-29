Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Raksha Bandhan greetings on Tuesday, asserting that the reduction in cooking gas price will make the lives of women easier.
“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God," he tweeted.
The Central government had announced a significant reduction in cooking gas prices on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had dubbed it a ‘gift’ from the PM on to the women of India on Onam and Raksha Bandhan.
