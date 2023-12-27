Days after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Poonch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Wednesday. While meeting Army troops Rajnath Singh reiterated having full faith in the army, and soon it will wipe out terrorism from J&K.

Applauding the Indian Army and military forces for their work, Rajnath Singh said, “I believe in your bravery and steadfastness. Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory." Also Read: After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups: Report His visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has come days after the attack on Indian Army personnel in Poonch. Addressing the ambush attack, Rajnath Singh asked security forces not to take “such incidents for granted". “We need to be more alert. I know you all remain alert," he told Army troops on Wednesday.

The Minister reached here on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead.

Also Read: 'Chilli powder on wounds, beaten with iron rods': Civilians recount horror of torture during Poonch attack investigation

"I wish for the speedy recovery of our soldiers who have been injured. I want to assure you that, considering the seriousness of all the soldiers who have been injured, every effort is being made to take all necessary steps and no stone is being left unturned to take all necessary steps for their well-being. Every soldier is very important to us. I believe that each of our soldiers is like a member of the family; this feeling resides within all of us. This feeling resides within every countryman; we cannot tolerate anyone looking down on our soldiers and countrymen," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rajouri.

Underlining the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers to protect their motherland, Rajnath Singh said, “Whatever your sacrifice is in the service of the motherland, your duties and efforts cannot be compared with anything under any circumstances. Even if some compensation is given, it will not compensate for the sacrifice of soldiers."

The security forces intensified their investigation and efforts to track the terrorists behind the Poonch attack. Recently, the army had to face huge backlash from the locals after the three civilians succumbed to their injuries post interrogation by Army officials.

Later, a Staff Court of Inquiry headed by a Major General-rank officer, will investigate the deaths of three civilians who were taken into custody by 48 RR troops right after the Dera ki Gali terror attack, in which four troops were killed and their bodies were also mutilated.

"I believe that we aim to win the war. While we aim to eliminate the terrorists, our aim should be bigger; we have to win the hearts of our countrymen. We will win the war, we will win any kind of war, and we will eliminate the terrorists but at the same time, we have to win the hearts of the countrymen and a huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of all of you and I know very well that you will fulfil it completely. We try our best to fulfil it with dedication. May you continue to serve with courage, honour, and unwavering adherence to your values," added Rajnath Singh.

