Every time he returns home, this milkman feels like a hero

Between 4.30am and 10.30am, the 37-year-old milkman crosses a state border, and navigates several roadblocks, detours and police barricades to deliver milk to nearly 300 families in central Noida group housing colonies. And once he returns home after his work, Sahu says: “I feel like a hero."

“People are locked inside their homes. Unlike me, they cannot move out and if I don’t deliver milk, old men and women, kids... everyone will suffer. During such trying times, my job gives me an opportunity to serve the people. My relation with each of these families is an emotional one," he adds.

What about the virus scare? “Every day, my wife fights with me and cautions me against venturing out. But I convince her that whatever I am today is because of my milk business. I will never stop delivering milk," Sahu asserts, removing a pink cotton face mask “lovingly stitched by Phoolu Devi", his wife.

Barely educated—he studied till Class II—Sahu left his hometown in Bihar’s Begusarai 15 years ago, leaving his family’s milk business, but ended up doing the same in the city. “First, I started working with a milk supplier, and now for the past five years, I have my own work. It’s a tough world; you have to be in the business to survive," he says.

How has the coronavirus outbreak changed his life? Sahu has switched to contactless delivery. He places milk packets outside each door, rings the bell and waits for someone to answer. Sahu then reminds them to wash the packets thoroughly under running water, followed by their hands.

“I have told families to keep a bag or a basket outside their homes. Every half an hour, I wash my hands. We all have to be extremely careful. TV channels are showing how thousands of people have died in America and England," he says.

With people waiting for him, Sahu’s phone rings constantly, and his worry is showing that he may be late to some houses.

“I know each of the families where I deliver milk," he says, continuing how he is extra careful these days to stay healthy and not put his clients’ health in peril.

Sahu says there are three precautions he takes these days: he sips 500ml of warm water thrice every day, washes his hands regularly, and takes a bath as soon as he returns from work.

Despite both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments claiming that their administrations are helping people supplying essential items, Sahu is not convinced that it is working smoothly. “I have sent all my details on WhatsApp numbers several times for an e-pass to do my job smoothly. But it has not come my way yet. The police is quite active these days… Even if I am showing my identity cards given by housing societies showing me as a milkman, police has been demanding an e-pass. I have a request to the government—if you want to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials, please help us get passes."