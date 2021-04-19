Drawling criticism over handling of the second wave of covid-19, the union government on Monday decided to allow vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age starting 1st May.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the government rolled out its “liberalised" and “accelerated" Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program coming into effect from 1st May 2021. In an important development, vaccine manufacturers would now be free to supply the 50% doses to State governments and in the open market. The manufacturers would however have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to government of India as per the strategy.

The decision comes at a time when the second covid wave is raging the country and daily infections touching 3 lakh. With several states complaining of shortage of covid-19 vaccines' supply, the vaccination drive in the country is receiving a cold response from the public.

The government said that the manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State governments and in open market, before 1st May 2021.

“Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than government of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price," union health ministry said in a statement adding that the eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18.

Vaccination shall continue as before in government vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age.

The government said that all vaccination government or non-government channel would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocol such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time, said the government.

Emergency Use Authorisation has been granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech), and a third vaccine (Sputnik) that while presently manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.

The division of vaccine supply 50% to government and 50% to other than government channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country, the government said. “However, Government of India will allow the imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilized in the other than government of India channel, the health ministry said.

“Government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on the criteria of extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in these criteria and will affect the criteria negatively. Based on the above criteria, State-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the States adequately in advance," the health ministry said.

Second dose of all existing priority groups i.e. HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, wherever it has become due, would be given priority, for which a specific and focused strategy would be communicated to all stakeholders. The decision follows requests from various states governments and industry bodies. Several healthcare bodies also had urged the government to start private selling of the vaccines.

As good amount of coverage of vulnerable groups is expected by 30th April, the Phase-III, government said, the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. “This would augment vaccine production as well as availability, incentivising vaccine manufacturers to rapidly ramp up their production as well as attract new vaccine manufacturers, domestic and international. It would also make pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines open and flexible, allowing all stakeholders the flexibility to customise to local needs and dynamics," the government said.

Phase-I of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy was launched on 16th January 2021, prioritizing protection for Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs). As systems and processes stabilized, Phase-II was initiated from 1st March 2021, focusing on protecting our most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age, accounting for more than 80% Covid mortality in the country.

“India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," Modi said adding that India’s approach has been built on scientific and epidemiological pillars, guided by Global Best Practices, standard operating procedures (SOP) of World Health Organization (WHO) as well as our India’s foremost experts in the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC). The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually interacted with leaders of pharmaceutical industry. He urged the industry to keep the supply of medicines and essential medical equipment going smoothly. He said that the pharma industry should ensure seamless supply chains extending government’s support for facilities like Logistics and Transportation.

