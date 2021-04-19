Everyone above 18 years eligible for Covid-19 Vaccine

“India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," Modi said adding that India’s approach has been built on scientific and epidemiological pillars, guided by Global Best Practices, standard operating procedures (SOP) of World Health Organization (WHO) as well as our India’s foremost experts in the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC). The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also virtually interacted with leaders of pharmaceutical industry. He urged the industry to keep the supply of medicines and essential medical equipment going smoothly. He said that the pharma industry should ensure seamless supply chains extending government’s support for facilities like Logistics and Transportation.