Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, while responding to a question about Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), visiting Thane city stated that in a democratic system, everyone has the right to promote his political party and to fight to advance their organisation.

Shinde said, "In democracy, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one's party and work for its expansion."

Thackeray is making his first trip to the city since the Shiv Sena split last year. Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the district, hails from Thane.

Thackeray will inaugurate a mega medical camp organised by the party at the Shivaji Maidan in Thane on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe, a spokesman of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier told reporters on Thursday. Dighe was the mentor of CM Shinde.

Thackeray will also pay floral tributes to Dighe at his bust at Tembi Naka near the Anand Ashram. Thackeray will then participate in the function organised by the Jain community in the city.

To welcome Thackeray, numerous banners have been placed across the city.

Following a mutiny by Shinde and his ally MLAs, the Shiv Sena broke apart in June of last year. Thackeray's departure as chief minister was a result of a rebellion within the party. On 30 June, 2022 the Shinde-led faction and the BJP collaborated to establish a state government.

