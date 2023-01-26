Everyone has right to work to expand one's party: Maharashtra CM Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray's Thane visit1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Thackeray is making his first trip to the city since the Shiv Sena split last year
Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, while responding to a question about Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), visiting Thane city stated that in a democratic system, everyone has the right to promote his political party and to fight to advance their organisation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×