Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that people in Manipur are asking why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet visited Manipur. His comments come during the second day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates "People are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur. Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in parliament and ask the PM to come to Manipur and meet the people. You can see how many people have gathered here. Rahul ji listened to the pain of those who are not able to go to school and colleges and those who are still in relief camps," ANI quoted the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications as saying.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is with Rahul Gandhi in Manipur for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The yatra started in Manipur's Thoubal. It resumed on its second day from Imphal West. The yatra is set to cover over 6,700 kilometres in 67 days, crossing 110 districts.

Ramesh highlighted the public's desire for a robust government. He criticised the current administration for inadequate governance. He noted that two ministers were operating remotely and not physically present in Manipur. The call for a sensitive and strong government was a recurring theme in his message.

"There has been no governance here for the last eight months. Two ministers here are working online; they are not even in Manipur. Everyone wants a government--a sensitive government and a strong government. This is also the question that you have the mandate; your party is in power here and in Delhi. You consider yourself a double-engine government; then why are the people in pain?" he added.

‘Great injustice’

Rahul Gandhi earlier focused on the broader purpose of the yatra. He aimed to bring justice to people facing various forms of “great injustice" in India.

"The questions arose: why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds - social, political and economical," Gandhi said after launching his yatra.

(With ANI inputs)

