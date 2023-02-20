'Everything has been stolen from me': Uddhav Thackeray calls for EC dissolution after Shiv Sena name order
Thackeray said that his faction of the party had moved the Supreme Court over the ‘wrong’ decision taken by the Election Commission.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for the dissolution of the Election Commission on Monday, alleging that ‘everything had been stolen’ from him. Days after the EC allocated the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the faction led by ‘rebel’ leader Eknath Shinde, the former party supremo dubbed it a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’.
