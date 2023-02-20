Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for the dissolution of the Election Commission on Monday, alleging that ‘everything had been stolen’ from him. Days after the EC allocated the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the faction led by ‘rebel’ leader Eknath Shinde, the former party supremo dubbed it a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’.

“Election Commission should be dissolved and election commissioners should be elected by people…Election Commission has no right to comment on party funds. It can't dictate who will get what," he said.

Thackeray said that his faction of the party had moved the Supreme Court over the ‘wrong’ decision taken by the Election Commission.

“The hearing will start from tomorrow."

#WATCH | Mumbai:Uddhav Thackeray faction workers raised slogans outside Shiv Sena Bhavan where MLAs & leaders of the faction arrived for a meeting in wake of EC allotting "Shiv Sena" name & "Bow & Arrow" symbol to Maharashtra CM Shinde faction



They also raised slogans against EC pic.twitter.com/c73rAuw3pA — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Thackeray said that he had previously requested the EC to hold off its decision until there was a Supreme Court verdict on the matter of suspended MLAs. According to an ANI update the plea before the apex court contends that the legislative majority alone should not be the basis for the EC order in this case.

The plea also said that ECI has failed to consider that they enjoy a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha.

“If this (the current scenario in Maharashtra) is not stopped, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may turn out to be the last elections in the country as after that anarchy will start here," he warned during Monday's presser.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief held a meeting with party leaders and supporters on Monday afternoon to decide their future course of action.

Last week on Friday the EC had Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it. Meanwhile the Thackeray faction will continue to use the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol it was allocated last year.

“Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. BJP plans to finish off Shiv Sena…snatching our party name, symbol is a part of the conspiracy," the former CM added.

