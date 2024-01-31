Maldives envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb, who is at the Parliament on the first day of the Budget session told reporters that all is well between the two country's relationship.

"All is good..." Shaweeb said when asked about India-Maldives relations. Also Read | Maldives row impact? India drops to 5th spot on island's top 10 tourism markets list — where China stands

Demands for Formal Apology from Maldives President

Earlier on January 30, it was reported that Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recent controversial remarks, seeking "diplomatic reconciliation" to mend bilateral relations, PTI reported.

Amid a diplomatic row with India following derogatory social media posts by three ministers, President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, stated on January 13, "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us." This comes after Muizzu's high-profile state visit to China.

Gasuim, speaking after a Jumhoori Party meeting, called on President Muizzu to apologise formally to India and PM Modi. He expressed concern over the comments made during an interview and attributed them to former President Abdulla Yameen's "India Out" campaign.

The demand coincides with the Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) plan to submit a motion to impeach Muizzu, who defeated the India-friendly Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff in September.

Muizzu, on his return from China, suggested reducing dependence on India, including exploring alternatives for medical services and medicines. Gasuim opposed the proposal, highlighting India's significant role and expertise in these fields.

Muizzu's recent comments further complicate the relationship between Maldives and India, with Gasuim urging "diplomatic reconciliation through a formal apology to mend bilateral relations."

India-Maldives Relation on the Rocks?

This isn't the first time Muizzu has faced calls to improve relations with India. On January 24, the MDP and Democrats expressed concern about the government’s "anti-India stance," emphasizing India as the "most long-standing ally."

The support for India by the two parties followed the announcement of a Chinese ship docking at a Maldivian port amid strained ties between India and Maldives. This move comes after Muizzu made Beijing his first port of call, breaking the tradition of New Delhi being the first port of call for a new Maldivian President.

Shortly after assuming office, Muizzu requested India to withdraw 88 military personnel by March 15, citing a "strong mandate" from the Maldivian people.

