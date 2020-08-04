Everything you wanted to know about covid-19 treatments, in five charts

India’s guidelines also suggest three “investigational therapies" for which there is limited evidence, but which can be used at the doctor’s discretion. Of these, remdesivir, the drug initially developed by Gilead for use in hepatitis C but subsequently used for the treatment of Ebola, is also recommended by the US. The second is Tocilizumab, Roche’s rheumatoid arthritis medicine which again the US did not find enough evidence to recommend for or against. The third is the non-drug convalescent plasma therapy that has been used extensively in Delhi in particular. The US has found no evidence to recommend for or against it.