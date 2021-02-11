Evidence was ‘planted’ in Bhima Koregaon case, US firm finds

Activist Rona Wilson, accused of fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon in 2018, moved Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings against him. The plea came in the wake of an American digital forensics consulting firm’s conclusion that fabricated evidence was planted in the gadgets, including a laptop and pen drive, which were seized from his house in April 2018 and on the basis of which he was arrested two months later.