The BJP slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday for offering shelter to Bangladeshis in the wake of the escalating violence in the neighbouring country and called it an 'evil plan' of the INDIA bloc to settle illegal immigrants to Jharkhand to win elections

Questioning the authority of the West Bengal Chief Minister to offer shelter to anyone coming from another country, Amit Malviya—BJP co-incharge for West Bengal— said immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Centre's domain and that states have no locus-standi in such matters.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Malviya said, "Who gave Mamata Banerjee the authority to welcome anyone in India? Immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Center's domain. The States have no locus-standi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is part of I.N.D.I Alliance's evil plan to settle illegal Bangladeshis from Bengal to Jharkhand, so that they can win elections," the BJP leader charged.

Attacking the TMC supremo, Malviya said on odd days, the West Bengal Chief Minister says she will not allow Hindu refugees, who came to India to escape religious persecution, to apply for citizenship under CAA and get their legitimate rights. If they insist, we will ask illegal Rohingyas, who vote for the TMC, to burn trains, block roads and kill people.

On Even days, she says Bangladeshis are welcome to India, the BJP leader added.

In another post on X, the BJP lead said, “Mamata Banerjee should know that West Bengal is an inalienable part of India. Millions of revolutionaries have sacrificed their blood to secure a homeland for Hindu Bengalis. This kind of seditious language doesn’t behove a sitting Chief Minister. She must not underestimate the power of the Indian state and anger of the people of Bengal. Her dream of becoming Suhrawardy 2.0 will remain a dream, for all times to come."

What Mamata Banerjee said? Earlier in the day, during Trinamool Congress’ annual 'Shahis Dibas' gathering at Kolkata's Esplanade, the West Bengal Chief Minister said in the wake of the escalating violence in Bangladesh, she would keep the doors of her state open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.

"If Bangladeshis come knocking on our door, we will provide them shelter," Banerjee said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister referred to the UN Resolution on refugees to validate her stand.

